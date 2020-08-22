Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (21st August 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Août 2020


New cases: 40 Total confirmed cases: 5322 Total active cases: 2237 Total recovered: 2929 (46 New) Total number of tests conducted: 41474 (448 New) Total deaths: 166 (1 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-21st-august-2020?lang=en

New cases: 40

Total confirmed cases: 5322

Total active cases: 2237

Total recovered: 2929 (46 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 41474 (448 New)

Total deaths: 166 (...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/08/2020

Tchad : le sultan du Ouaddaï rencontre des éleveurs et prône la cohabitation

Tchad : le sultan du Ouaddaï rencontre des éleveurs et prône la cohabitation

Mahmoud Ali Seid : "Les exilés Tchadiens sont atteints du syndrome de Stockholm" Mahmoud Ali Seid : "Les exilés Tchadiens sont atteints du syndrome de Stockholm" 21/08/2020

Populaires

Mahmoud Ali Seid : "Les exilés Tchadiens sont atteints du syndrome de Stockholm"

21/08/2020

Armée : Le Tchad classé 87e force militaire sur 138 pays

21/08/2020

Tchad : plusieurs présumés malfrats arrêtés par la police à N'Djamena

21/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : plusieurs présumés malfrats arrêtés par la police à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 16/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

ASECNA : L’élection finalement délocalisée à Dakar

ASECNA : L’élection finalement délocalisée à Dakar

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale "L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale 30/07/2020 - Kelly Chibale

ANALYSE - 19/08/2020 - Leoncio Amada NZE

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? 18/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda