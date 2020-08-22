Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (21st August 2020)

New cases: 40 Total confirmed cases: 5322 Total active cases: 2237 Total recovered: 2929 (46 New) Total number of tests conducted: 41474 (448 New) Total deaths: 166 (1 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-21st-august-2020?lang=en

New cases: 40

Total confirmed cases: 5322

Total active cases: 2237

Total recovered: 2929 (46 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 41474 (448 New)

Total deaths: 166 (...



