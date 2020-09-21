Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (21st September 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Septembre 2020


New cases: 2 Total confirmed case: 5733 Total active cases: 1501 Total recovered: 4053 (13 New) Total number of tests conducted: 50620 (37 New) Total deaths: 179 (0 New)

New cases: 2

Total confirmed case: 5733

Total active cases: 1501

Total recovered: 4053 (13 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 50620 (37 New)

Total deaths: 179 (0 N...

