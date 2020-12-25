Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (23rd December 2020)

New cases: 13 Total confirmed cases: 6261 Total active cases: 216 Total recovered: 5675 (7 New) Lost to follow-up: 107 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number of tests conducted: 83076 (227 New) Total Death: 187 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-23rd-december-2020?lang=en

