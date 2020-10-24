Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (23rd October 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Octobre 2020


New cases: 11 Total confirmed cases: 5885 Total active cases: 415 Total recovered: 5287 (523 New) Total number of tests conducted: 59402 (350 New) Total deaths: 183 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-23rd-october-2020?lang=en

