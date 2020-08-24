Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (24th August 2020)

New cases: 5 Total confirmed cases: 5419 Total active cases: 2191 Total recovered: 3059 (47 New) Total number of tests conducted: 42821 (214 New) Total deaths: 169 (1 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-24th-august-2020?lang=en
