Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (27th November 2020)

New cases: 4 Total confirmed cases: 6024 Total active cases: 287 Total recovered: 5453 (3 New) Total number of tests conducted: 73203 (358 New) Total deaths: 185 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-27th-november-2020?lang=en

New cases: 4 Total confirmed cases: 6024 Total active cases: 287 Total recovered: 5453 (3 New) Total number of tests conducted: 73203 (358 New) Total deaths: 185 (0 New) Read more on http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...