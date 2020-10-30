Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (29th October 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Octobre 2020


New cases: 12 Total confirmed cases: 5916 Total active cases: 429 Total recovered: 5303 (3 New) Total number of tests conducted: 61492 (585 New) Total deaths: 184 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-29th-october-2020?lang=en

