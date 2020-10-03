Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (2nd October 2020)

New cases: 4 Total confirmed case: 5783 Total active cases: 1069 Total recovered: 4535 (21 New) Total number of tests conducted: 54015 (672 New) Total deaths: 179 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-2nd-october-2020?lang=en

