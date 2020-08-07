Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (7th August 2020)

New cases: 84 Total confirmed cases: 4575 Total active cases: 2254 Total recovered: 2184 (47 New) Total number of tests conducted: 34051 (585 New) Total deaths: 137 (5 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-7th-august-2020?lang=en

