Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (8th October 2020)

New cases: 6 Total confirmed case: 5809 Total active cases: 1003 Total recovered: 4626 (51 New) Total number of tests conducted: 55488 (761 New) Total deaths: 180 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-8th-october-2020?lang=en

