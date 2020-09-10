Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (9th September 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Septembre 2020


New cases: 23 Total confirmed case: 5653 Total active cases: 1853 Total recovered: 3624 (21 New) Total number of tests conducted: 47351 (494 New) Total deaths: 176 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-9th-september-2020?lang=en

New cases: 23

Total confirmed case: 5653

Total active cases: 1853

Total recovered: 3624 (21 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 47351 (494 New)

Total deaths: 176 (...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



