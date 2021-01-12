Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (11 January 2021)

New cases: 452 Total active cases: 2,744 Lost to follow-up: 134 Total number of tests conducted: 97,429 (1,696 new) Total confirmed cases: 9,027 Total recovered: 5,838 (14 new) Outcome under investigation :76 Total deaths: 235 (10 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-update-11-january-2021?lang=en

