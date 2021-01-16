Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (15 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Janvier 2021


New cases: 618 Total active cases: 4748 Lost to follow-up: 134 Total number of tests conducted: 104746 (2279 new) Total confirmed cases: 11223 Total recovered: 5974 (71 new) Outcome under investigation: 76 Total deaths: 291 (6 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-update-15-january-2021?lang=en

