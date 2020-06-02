Coronavirus – Namibia: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Namibia Dr. Hage G. Geingob

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Namibia, Dr. Hage G. Geingob. The two leaders discussed the latest developments in the COVIDâ19 pandemic, as well as its health, social and economic impacts. They spoke about the situation in Canada and Namibia, and the importance of a coordinated global approach to ensure the […]

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of Namibia, Dr. Hage G. Geingob. The two leaders discussed the latest developments ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...