Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (29 May 2020)

The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 29th May, 2020 has been published. Today’s COVID-19 situation report provides the data of local governments with high confirmed cases in Nigeria. Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqp Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-covid19-situation-report-for-nigeria-29-may-2020?lang=en

The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 29th May, 2020 has been published.

Today’s COVID-19 situation report provides the data o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...