Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (29 May 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Mai 2020


The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 29th May, 2020 has been published. Today’s COVID-19 situation report provides the data of local governments with high confirmed cases in Nigeria. Download via: https://bit.ly/3bWXXqp Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-covid19-situation-report-for-nigeria-29-may-2020?lang=en

The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 29th May, 2020 has been published.

Today’s COVID-19 situation report provides the data o...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



TCHAD - 30/05/2020

Tchad : "la solution viendra du ciel", les chrétiens invités à prier pour la Pentecôte

Tchad : "la solution viendra du ciel", les chrétiens invités à prier pour la Pentecôte

Tchad : le gouverneur du Guéra réceptionne 2500 cache-nez, don du MPS 30/05/2020

Tchad : Les étudiants repartent au Cameroun pour la reprise des cours

30/05/2020

Koutéré : un convoi d’étudiants tchadiens bloqué à la frontière par la police camerounaise

30/05/2020

Tchad : la suspension des vols prolongée jusqu'au 15 juin 2020

30/05/2020
Tchad : la Covid-19 bouscule la fête de l'Aid El Fitr
POINT DE VUE - 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 29/05/2020 - Aliou TALL

Minneapolis : silence on écrase du nègre !

Minneapolis : silence on écrase du nègre !

Tchad : L'élevage et l'agriculture à l'épreuve du Covid-19 27/05/2020 - Mahamat Al-moukhtar Idriss Annour

REACTION - 28/05/2020 - Gerlin Olin

Brutalité policière en Amérique : l'indignation au-delà des frontières

Brutalité policière en Amérique : l'indignation au-delà des frontières

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ? 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi