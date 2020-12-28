Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (27th December 2020)

838 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria: FCT – 297 Lagos – 253 Plateau – 82 Kaduna – 57 Katsina – 32 Nasarawa – 31 Kano – 25 Gombe – 24 Oyo – 8 Rivers – 8 Zamfara – 7 Ogun – 4 Bauchi – 4 Edo – 4 Anambra – 1 Sokoto – 1 […]

