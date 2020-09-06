Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 04 September 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Septembre 2020


Forty-nine (49) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 5795 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, three hundred, and four (4304). To date, two thousand, one hundred, and ninety-one (2191) patients have recovered and been discharged, including twenty-eight (28) in the past 24 hours. The number of […]

Forty-nine (49) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 5795 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed c...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



