Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 (15 September 2020)

Twenty-two (22) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1935 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, six hundred, and twenty-four (4624). To date, two thousand, seven hundred, and sixty-seven (2767) patients have recovered and been discharged, including thirty-one (31) in the past 24 hours. The number of […]

