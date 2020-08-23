Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 (22 August 2020)

A hundred and nine (109) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4759 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to two thousand, eight hundred, and eighty-nine (2889). To date, one thousand, seven hundred and fifty-four (1754) patients have recovered and been discharged, including forty-two (42) in the past 24 hours. […]

