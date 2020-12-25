Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 23 December 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Décembre 2020


Eighty-seven (87) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2366 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to seven thousand, five hundred, and ninety-eight (7598). To date, six thousand, one hundred, and sixty-three (6163) patients have recovered, with no one in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is […]

Eighty-seven (87) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2366 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter