Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 27 December 2020

One hundred and fifty-three (153) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2502 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to seven thousand, nine hundred, and seventy (7970). To date, six thousand, two hundred, and eighty-nine (6289) patients have recovered, including fifty-two (62) in the past 24 hours. The number of […]

One hundred and fifty-three (153) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 2502 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative numb...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...