Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 30 October 2020

Three (3) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1810 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to five thousand, one hundred, and thirty-four (5134). To date, four thousand, eight hundred, and seventy-eight (4878) patients have recovered, with no one in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is […]

