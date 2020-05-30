Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus: Rwanda Update COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Mai 2020


Three (3) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1766 samples tested. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to three hundred and forty-nine (349). To date, two hundred and forty-five (245) patients have recovered and been discharged. The number of active cases is a hundred and four (104). All active cases are in […]

Three (3) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1766 samples tested. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to three hundred and forty-nin...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 29/05/2020

Tchad : Yaya Dillo Djerou Betchi visé par une plainte

Tchad : Yaya Dillo Djerou Betchi visé par une plainte

Tchad - COVID19 : Les audiences de flagrant délit permises dans les maisons d'arrêt Tchad - COVID19 : Les audiences de flagrant délit permises dans les maisons d'arrêt 29/05/2020

Populaires

Tchad : décret de rappel d'un ambassadeur

29/05/2020

Tchad : un nouvel ambassadeur en Ethiopie et représentant auprès de l'UA nommé par décret

29/05/2020

Tchad : nominations au ministère des Affaires étrangères

29/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : la Covid-19 bouscule la fête de l'Aid El Fitr
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 29/05/2020 - Aliou TALL

Minneapolis : silence on écrase du nègre !

Minneapolis : silence on écrase du nègre !

Tchad : L’élevage et l’agriculture à l’épreuve du Covid-19 Tchad : L’élevage et l’agriculture à l’épreuve du Covid-19 27/05/2020 - Mahamat Al-moukhtar Idriss Annour

REACTION - 28/05/2020 - Gerlin Olin

Brutalité policière en Amérique : l'indignation au-delà des frontières

Brutalité policière en Amérique : l'indignation au-delà des frontières

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ? Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ? 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi