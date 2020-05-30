Coronavirus: Rwanda Update COVID-19

Three (3) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1766 samples tested. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to three hundred and forty-nine (349). To date, two hundred and forty-five (245) patients have recovered and been discharged. The number of active cases is a hundred and four (104). All active cases are in […]

