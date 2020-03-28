Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus — 27 March 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Mars 2020


Four (4) new coronavirus cases were Identified today, bringing the total to fifty-four (54). • One (1) traveller who arrived from Dubai and who has been isolated • One (1) traveller who arrived from USA and who has been isolated • Two (2) contacts of previously confirmed positive travellers who were detected through tracing and […]

Four (4) new coronavirus cases were Identified today, bringing the total to fifty-four (54). • One (1) traveller who arrived from Dubai and who has been isola...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/03/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : vers une baisse du coût d'Internet ?

Tchad - Covid-19 : vers une baisse du coût d'Internet ?

Tchad : décret instituant la zone de guerre dans des départements du Lac Tchad : décret instituant la zone de guerre dans des départements du Lac 27/03/2020

Populaires

Covid-19 : Moussa Faki annonce être en quarantaine, un collaborateur à lui testé positif

27/03/2020

Tchad - Boko Haram : "Nous partons à la guerre, il y aura des morts", annonce Déby

27/03/2020

Tchad : appelé à d'autres fonctions, le gouverneur du Ouaddaï laisse une province pacifiée

27/03/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les tribus arabes évaluent la rupture avec le Sultanat du Ouaddaï
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/03/2020 - Abdelmanane Khatab

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation !

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation !

Un Sans-papiers face au Coronavirus (Par Aliou TALL) Un Sans-papiers face au Coronavirus (Par Aliou TALL) 22/03/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 25/03/2020 - Guy Ryder

Le COVID-19 met en évidence la fragilité de nos économies

Le COVID-19 met en évidence la fragilité de nos économies

Des militants syriens planifient l'enlèvement des militaires russes ? Des militants syriens planifient l'enlèvement des militaires russes ? 21/03/2020 - Ahmad Al-Khaled

REACTION - 26/03/2020 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" 03/03/2020 - Collectif Sortir du franc CFA