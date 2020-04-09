Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 9 April 2020

3 new coronavirus cases were identified today, out of 720 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 113 (of whom 7 have recovered). – 2 travelers with recent travel history in the region, who were quarantined upon arrival – 1 contact of a previously confirmed positive […]

