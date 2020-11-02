Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (1 November 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Novembre 2020


New cases: 0 Total Confirmed: 2,366 Deaths: 74 Recovered: 1,802 Total in quarantine: 112 Dischardged from quarantine: 11,971 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-sierra-leone-covid19-update-1-november-2020?lang=en

New cases: 0 Total Confirmed: 2,366 Deaths: 74 Recovered: 1,802 Total in quarantine: 112 Dischardged from quarantine: 11,971 Read more on https://africa-n...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter