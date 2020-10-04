Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (3 October 2020)

New cases: 7 Total confirmed: 2,259 Deaths: 72 Recovered: 1,704 Total in quarantine: 279 Discharged from quarantine: 11,400 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-sierra-leone-covid19-update-3-october-2020?lang=en

New cases: 7 Total confirmed: 2,259 Deaths: 72 Recovered: 1,704 Total in quarantine: 279 Discharged from quarantine: 11,400 Read more on https://africa-newsr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...