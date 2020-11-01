Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (30 October 2020)

New cases: 3 Total Confirmed: 2,365 Deaths: 74 Recovered: 1,798 Total in quarantine: 118 Dischardged from quarantine: 11,965 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-sierra-leone-covid19-update-30-october-2020?lang=en

