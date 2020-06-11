Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (11th June 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 61 Somaliland: 25 Benadir: 13 Galmudug: 8 Puntland: 5 South West: 8 Jubbaland: 2 Male: 34 Female: 27 Recovery: 26 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,513 Total recoveries: 532 Total deaths: 85 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-11th-june-2020?lang=en

