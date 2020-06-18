Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (17th June 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Juin 2020


New cases confirmed today: 38 Puntland: 16 Somaliland: 13 Benadir: 8 South West: 1 Male: 29 Female: 9 Recovery: 36 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,696 Total recoveries: 685 Total deaths: 88 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-17th-june-2020?lang=en

New cases confirmed today: 38 Puntland: 16 Somaliland: 13 Benadir: 8 South West: 1

Male: 29 Female: 9 Recovery: 36 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 2,696 Total recoveries: 68...

