Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (17th June 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 38 Puntland: 16 Somaliland: 13 Benadir: 8 South West: 1 Male: 29 Female: 9 Recovery: 36 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,696 Total recoveries: 685 Total deaths: 88 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-17th-june-2020?lang=en

