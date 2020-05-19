Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (19 May 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 47 Puntland: 19 Benadir: 13 Somaliland: 8 South West: 7 Male: 42 Female: 5 Recovery: 15 Death: 2 Total confirmed cases: 1502 Total recoveries: 178 Total deaths: 59 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-19-may-2020?lang=en

