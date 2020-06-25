Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (24th June 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 25 Somaliland: 17 Benadir: 7 South West: 1 Male: 19 Female: 6 Recovery: 8 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,860 Total recoveries: 837 Total deaths: 90 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-24th-june-2020?lang=en

New cases confirmed today: 25 Somaliland: 17 Benadir: 7 South West: 1

Male: 19 Female: 6 Recovery: 8 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 2,860 Total recoveries: 837 Total deaths: 90 Read more...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...