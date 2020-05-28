Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (27 May 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Mai 2020


New cases confirmed today: 13 Somaliland: 8 Benadir: 5 Male: 10 Female: 3 Recovery: 12 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 1,731 Total recoveries: 265 Total deaths: 67 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-27-may-2020?lang=en

New cases confirmed today: 13 Somaliland: 8 Benadir: 5

Male: 10 Female: 3 Recovery: 12 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 1,731 Total recoveries: 265 Total deaths: 67 Read more on http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



