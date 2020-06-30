Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (29th June 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 10 Puntland: 9 Somaliland: 1 Male: 7 Female: 3 Recovery: 23 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,904 Total recoveries: 910 Total deaths: 90 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-29th-june-2020?lang=en

