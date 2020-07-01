Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (30th June 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 20 Somaliland: 18 Benadir: 1 Jubbaland: 1 Male: 18 Female: 2 Recovery: 22 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,924 Total recoveries: 932 Total deaths: 90 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-30th-june-2020?lang=en

