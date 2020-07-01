Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (30th June 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Juin 2020


New cases confirmed today: 20 Somaliland: 18 Benadir: 1 Jubbaland: 1 Male: 18 Female: 2 Recovery: 22 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,924 Total recoveries: 932 Total deaths: 90 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-30th-june-2020?lang=en

New cases confirmed today: 20 Somaliland: 18 Benadir: 1 Jubbaland: 1

Male: 18 Female: 2 Recovery: 22 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 2,924 Total recoveries: 932 Total deaths: 90 Read more...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/06/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : 0 nouveau cas, 0 guéri, 0 décès

Tchad - Covid-19 : 0 nouveau cas, 0 guéri, 0 décès

Tchad : à Laï, des jeunes porteurs de projets reçoivent des financements à hauteur de 23,6 millions Fcfa Tchad : à Laï, des jeunes porteurs de projets reçoivent des financements à hauteur de 23,6 millions Fcfa 30/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nominations au ministère des Finances et du Budget

30/06/2020

Tchad : 10 nominations au ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur

30/06/2020

Tchad : nomination au ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur, de la Recherche et de l'Innovation

30/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad - Covid-19 : "les cas peuvent rebondir à tout moment"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda