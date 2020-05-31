Coronavirus – South Africa: 1837 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Update: A total of 24452 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1837 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 34 more COVID-19 related deaths & send our condolences to the loved ones. Remember to keep a 1.5meter physical distance when shopping for essentials. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-1837-new-cases-of-covid19-in-south-africa?lang=en

Update: A total of 24452 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1837 new cases ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...