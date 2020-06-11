Coronavirus – South Africa: 2433 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

COVID-19 Update: A total of 30330 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 2433 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 48 more COVID-19 related deaths: 37 in the Western Cape, 9 in the Eastern Cape and 2 from KZN. We send our deepest condolences. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-2433-new-cases-of-covid19-in-south-africa?lang=en

