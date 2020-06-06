Coronavirus – South Africa: 3267 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

COVID-19 Update: A total of 34696 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (4 June). There are 3267 new cases of COVID-19. Sadly, we report 56 new COVID-19 related deaths and send our condolences to the loved ones. Click link for a full report: https://bit.ly/2My9Yr8. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-3267-new-cases-of-covid19-in-south-africa?lang=en

