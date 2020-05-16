Coronavirus – South Africa: 785 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa (15 May 2020)

A total of 18537 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 785 new cases of #COVID19 in SA. Sadly, there are 9 new #COVID19 related deaths and express our condolences to the loved ones. #COVID19 will be defeated. We all can do something to reduce the spread. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-785-new-cases-of-covid19-in-south-africa-15-may-2020?lang=en

