Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 statistics in South Africa (01 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Décembre 2020


Positive cases identified: 792299 Total recoveries: 732531 Total deaths: 21644 New cases: 2295 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-statistics-in-south-africa-01-december-2020?lang=en

Positive cases identified: 792299 Total recoveries: 732531 Total deaths: 21644 New cases: 2295 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter