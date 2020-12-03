Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 statistics in South Africa (01 December 2020)

Positive cases identified: 792299 Total recoveries: 732531 Total deaths: 21644 New cases: 2295 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-statistics-in-south-africa-01-december-2020?lang=en

Positive cases identified: 792299 Total recoveries: 732531 Total deaths: 21644 New cases: 2295 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...