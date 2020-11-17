Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 statistics in South Africa (15 November 2020)

Positive cases identified: 751024 Total recoveries: 693467 Total deaths: 20241 New cases: 1842 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-statistics-in-south-africa-15-november-2020?lang=en

Positive cases identified: 751024 Total recoveries: 693467 Total deaths: 20241 New cases: 1842 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...