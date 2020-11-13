Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (12 November 2020)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 25675 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 2339 new cases. We report 65 more COVID-19 related deaths (17 being reported in the past 48hrs) bringing the total number of deaths to 20076. Click here to view report: https://buff.ly/3eXtMS3 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-12-november-2020?lang=en

