Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (15 December 2020)

COVID-19 Update: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 873679 with 7552 new cases. We report 210 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 23661. Click the link to view the full report: https://buff.ly/386gLCT Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-15-december-2020?lang=en

COVID-19 Update: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 873679 with 7552 new cases. We report 210 more COVID-19 r...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...