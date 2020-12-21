Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (20 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Décembre 2020


COVID-19 Update: A total of 40466 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 9446 new cases. We report 152 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 24691. Click here to view report: https://buff.ly/3h3mUUe Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-20-december-2020?lang=en

