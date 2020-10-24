Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (22nd October 2020)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 25 788 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 2 156 new cases. Regrettably, we report 20 more COVID-19 related deaths in the past 48 hours bringing the total number of deaths to 18843. Click the link for full report: https://buff.ly/3knvtdB. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-22nd-october-2020?lang=en

