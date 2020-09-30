Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (28 September 2020)

COVID-19 Update: Our recoveries now stand at 604478 (90% recovered) with a total of 50605 active cases. Regrettably, we report 188 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 16586. Click the link to view the full report: https://buff.ly/2S6LGHt. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-28-september-2020?lang=en

COVID-19 Update: Our recoveries now stand at 604478 (90% recovered) with a total of 50605 active...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...