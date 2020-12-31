Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (30 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Décembre 2020


COVID-19 Update: A total of 53279 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 17710 new cases. We report 465 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 28033. Click here to view more: https://buff.ly/3aUK0eX Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-30-december-2020?lang=en

COVID-19 Update: A total of 53279 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 17710 new cases. We report 465 more COVID-19 related de...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




