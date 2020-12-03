Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais on suspension of summer initiation season due to Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Décembre 2020


With the resurgence of positive COVID-19 cases in the province, Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, officially confirms that the sacred practice of initiation has been suspended in the province until further notice as per the Cabinet decision taken yesterday, 1 December 2020. As gazetted by the Department of Co-operative Governance […]

With the resurgence of positive COVID-19 cases in the province, Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anrou...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter