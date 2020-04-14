Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga condems vandalising of schools during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

The Minister of Basic Education Mrs. Angie Motshekga is horrified at the alarming number of schools which have been vandalized and damaged since the COVID-19 lockdown began. Three schools were broken into in last 24 hours in KwaZulu-Natal and expensive learning equipment stolen from the. EThekwini Primary in Durban is the latest in a string […]

