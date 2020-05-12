Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 11350 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (12 May 2020)

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 11 350. Case Data Provinces New Cases 12 May 2020 Total cases for 7 May 2020 Percentage Total Eastern Cape 148 1504 13,3 Free State 0 135 1,2 Gauteng 43 2014 17.7 KwaZulu-Natal 22 1394 12,3 Limpopo 0 54 0,5 Mpumalanga […]

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 11 350. Case Data Provinces New Cases 12 May 2020 Total cases for 7 May 2020 Percentage Total Eastern Cape 148 1504 ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...